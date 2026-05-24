Rit Capital Partners PLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $34,343,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 7.7% of Rit Capital Partners PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $309.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $315.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here