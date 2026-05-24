Rit Capital Partners PLC Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,668,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 6.9% of Rit Capital Partners PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 233,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 253,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Carroll Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $8,106,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.50 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $170.99. The firm has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $147.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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