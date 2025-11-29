RLI Corp. $RLI Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 15,297 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd's holdings in RLI were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 94.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in RLI by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in RLI by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,943 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of RLI by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,074 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RLI by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,406 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $509.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. RLI's dividend payout ratio is 16.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLI. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of RLI and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.80.

View Our Latest Report on RLI

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

