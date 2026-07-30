Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Bought by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 290.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,451 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 101,478 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.1%

HOOD stock opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company's revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. China Renaissance started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 32% year over year to a record $1.31 billion, exceeding the $1.29 billion consensus estimate. Diluted earnings per share increased 48% to $0.62, beating analyst expectations of approximately $0.41-$0.44 and rising from $0.42 a year earlier. Robinhood Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 32% year over year to a record $1.31 billion, exceeding the $1.29 billion consensus estimate. Diluted earnings per share increased 48% to $0.62, beating analyst expectations of approximately $0.41-$0.44 and rising from $0.42 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Strong market volatility drove higher trading activity, supporting profitability. Robinhood also reported record net deposits of $22 billion, 4.8 million Gold subscribers and 13 business lines generating at least $100 million in annualized revenue, suggesting broader diversification beyond its core brokerage business. Robinhood quarterly profit rises on strong trading activity

Strong market volatility drove higher trading activity, supporting profitability. Robinhood also reported record net deposits of $22 billion, 4.8 million Gold subscribers and 13 business lines generating at least $100 million in annualized revenue, suggesting broader diversification beyond its core brokerage business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised price targets and maintain generally favorable views of HOOD, with a reported consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and average target price of $122.22. Expectations center on user growth, new products and expansion into crypto and prediction markets. Analysts hike Robinhood stock price target

Analysts have raised price targets and maintain generally favorable views of HOOD, with a reported consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and average target price of $122.22. Expectations center on user growth, new products and expansion into crypto and prediction markets. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood is expanding its blockchain, tokenized-stock and prediction-market offerings, including a reported potential partnership with Crypto.com. These initiatives could create new revenue streams, but adoption and regulatory outcomes remain uncertain. Robinhood Eyes Crypto.com Partnership

Robinhood is expanding its blockchain, tokenized-stock and prediction-market offerings, including a reported potential partnership with Crypto.com. These initiatives could create new revenue streams, but adoption and regulatory outcomes remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Concerns remain that fading memecoin interest is weighing on Robinhood Chain trading volumes, potentially pressuring crypto-related revenue. HOOD’s high valuation also leaves less room for disappointment regarding expenses or management’s outlook. Robinhood Chain’s Trading Volumes Slump

Concerns remain that fading memecoin interest is weighing on Robinhood Chain trading volumes, potentially pressuring crypto-related revenue. HOOD’s high valuation also leaves less room for disappointment regarding expenses or management’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Director Baiju Bhatt sold roughly $4.7 million of HOOD shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The planned nature limits its significance, but the sale may still weigh on sentiment. Separately, CEO Vlad Tenev’s hacked X account raises reputational and security concerns, although the account was restored and the fraudulent post removed. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev says X account was hacked

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $1,161,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 471,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,747,931.44. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,563,750. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 631,263 shares valued at $66,793,857. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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