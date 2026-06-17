Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by BLKBRD Asset Management LP

BLKBRD Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,488 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,508 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up about 4.9% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BLKBRD Asset Management LP's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.73.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.67. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,281,759.61. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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