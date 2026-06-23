Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 270,999 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,676,526 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 270,999 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,618,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. CICC Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.03 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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