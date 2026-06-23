Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,954 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,923 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Datadog worth $27,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. This trade represents a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392,140 shares of company stock valued at $292,372,323 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $221.37 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.57, a PEG ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $218.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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