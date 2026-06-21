Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,014 shares of the software company's stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its Creative Agent and Firefly AI tools across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, which could improve user productivity and support future monetization through deeper AI integration. Article Title

Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its Creative Agent and Firefly AI tools across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, which could improve user productivity and support future monetization through deeper AI integration. Positive Sentiment: Adobe also announced an AI skills initiative with LinkedIn, reinforcing its positioning in the growing enterprise AI training and marketing workflow market. Article Title

Adobe also announced an AI skills initiative with LinkedIn, reinforcing its positioning in the growing enterprise AI training and marketing workflow market. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe’s latest quarterly results beat expectations and management issued FY2026 guidance above consensus, but the stock has still lagged as investors question whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify the valuation.

Adobe’s latest quarterly results beat expectations and management issued FY2026 guidance above consensus, but the stock has still lagged as investors question whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer was mixed, with a cautious tone around Adobe’s future because of competition and uncertainty about the company’s longer-term growth path. Article Title

Commentary from Jim Cramer was mixed, with a cautious tone around Adobe’s future because of competition and uncertainty about the company’s longer-term growth path. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Broker downgraded Adobe to Hold from Buy and sharply cut its price target, highlighting concerns that the post-earnings setup is less compelling than before. Article Title

Freedom Broker downgraded Adobe to Hold from Buy and sharply cut its price target, highlighting concerns that the post-earnings setup is less compelling than before. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted Adobe stock falling alongside other software names amid a broader selloff in subscription software, suggesting the market is rotating away from the group despite solid fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Dbs Bank cut shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore set a $225.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $195.64 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $240.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.47. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.12 and a twelve month high of $392.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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