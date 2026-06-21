Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,938 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 247,097 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $56,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after purchasing an additional 477,680 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,955,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $45.30 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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