Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $14.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Corporation $SONY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,186 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 181,991 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Sony were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Sony by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 973,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 212,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sony by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,049,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,690,393 shares of the company's stock worth $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 230,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Get Sony alerts: Sign Up

More Sony News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment appears constructive, with a Zacks note saying analysts are broadly optimistic about Sony (SONY) , which can support the stock if investors view the company as undervalued or improving. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment appears constructive, with a Zacks note saying analysts are broadly optimistic about , which can support the stock if investors view the company as undervalued or improving. Positive Sentiment: Sony’s consumer electronics brands are getting heavy Prime Day promotion, with multiple outlets highlighting record-low discounts on WH-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM6 headphones, plus BRAVIA TV deals. Strong retail demand and visibility for flagship products could help sentiment around Sony’s hardware business. Article Title

Sony’s consumer electronics brands are getting heavy Prime Day promotion, with multiple outlets highlighting record-low discounts on WH-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM6 headphones, plus BRAVIA TV deals. Strong retail demand and visibility for flagship products could help sentiment around Sony’s hardware business. Positive Sentiment: Sony is also getting attention for new products, including a wearable air conditioner launching in the U.S. and first looks at upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Resident Evil films, reinforcing the company’s broader entertainment pipeline. Article Title

Sony is also getting attention for new products, including a wearable air conditioner launching in the U.S. and first looks at upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Resident Evil films, reinforcing the company’s broader entertainment pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Sony returned to the U.S. dollar bond market for the first time since 1998, which is notable from a financing standpoint but not clearly a stock-moving catalyst on its own. Article Title

Sony returned to the U.S. dollar bond market for the first time since 1998, which is notable from a financing standpoint but not clearly a stock-moving catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage remains bearish on Sony’s mobile strategy, including criticism of the Xperia 1 VIII’s AI camera assistant and reports that the phone keeps the headphone jack only outside the U.S., which may weigh on perception of Sony’s smartphone competitiveness. Article Title

Some coverage remains bearish on Sony’s mobile strategy, including criticism of the Xperia 1 VIII’s AI camera assistant and reports that the phone keeps the headphone jack only outside the U.S., which may weigh on perception of Sony’s smartphone competitiveness. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also digesting prior weakness in the shares, with reports noting a sharper-than-market decline and concerns that Sony may reduce PS5 discounts because of rising component costs, which could pressure gaming margins. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Sony

In other Sony news, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 661,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,959,115.15. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,047,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,938.62. The trade was a 64.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 468,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,215. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sony

Sony Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SONY opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $32.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sony, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sony wasn't on the list.

While Sony currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here