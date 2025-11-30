Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 8,603 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,547 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company's fifty day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

