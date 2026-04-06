Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.7% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $131,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,102 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after buying an additional 712,026 shares during the period. Finally, Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $179,311,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $584.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.43. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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