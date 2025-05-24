Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI - Free Report) TSE: RCI.B by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,331,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 1,590,602 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Rogers Communications worth $255,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,349.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company's stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.2%

RCI opened at $26.09 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI - Get Free Report) TSE: RCI.B last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.3611 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Rogers Communications's payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

