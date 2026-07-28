Rokos Capital Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Halliburton Company $HAL

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 890,918 shares of the oilfield services company's stock, valued at approximately $34,741,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Halliburton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in Halliburton by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Halliburton's payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $889,282.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 148,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,382.80. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 8,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $363,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 72,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,992. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 258,255 shares of company stock worth $10,550,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised Halliburton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HAL

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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