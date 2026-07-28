Rokos Capital Management LLP Sells 22,335 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Rokos Capital Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 22,335 shares during the quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP's holdings in Sandisk were worth $36,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $100,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $9,788,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $591,000.

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Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong memory demand, constrained supply, and continued AI infrastructure spending remain supportive of SanDisk’s long-term earnings outlook. Analysts expect the company to benefit from the memory boom, while its upcoming August 5 earnings report could provide another catalyst if SanDisk delivers the kind of earnings beats and guidance increases it has posted recently. Micron vs. Sandisk: Which Stock Is the Better Buy for the Memory Boom?

Strong memory demand, constrained supply, and continued AI infrastructure spending remain supportive of SanDisk’s long-term earnings outlook. Analysts expect the company to benefit from the memory boom, while its upcoming August 5 earnings report could provide another catalyst if SanDisk delivers the kind of earnings beats and guidance increases it has posted recently. Positive Sentiment: Research cited in the coverage suggests Chinese manufacturers are advancing in NAND and DRAM but remain behind leading companies in high-bandwidth memory, leaving portions of the AI memory market less immediately exposed. China Is Coming For SanDisk—But Not Yet For Micron’s Memory Crown

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sandisk from $3,250.00 to $3,050.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,811.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,278.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 4.74. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,752.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,099.50. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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