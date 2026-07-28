Rokos Capital Management LLP Sells 426,541 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Rokos Capital Management LLP reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 426,541 shares during the quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $38,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 679.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 646,571 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,246 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $8,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company's stock.

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Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $214.41 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $136.17 and a 52 week high of $232.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $338.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.57. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.50.

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Key Headlines Impacting Morgan Stanley

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Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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