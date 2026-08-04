Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,675 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Roku were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bayban boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $857,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,715,854.40. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 4,376 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $556,889.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,858.74. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,643 shares of company stock valued at $26,492,192. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $155.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Trading Up 0.6%

Roku stock opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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