Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,245 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 103,190 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Rollins worth $43,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Rollins by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,277 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,758 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 718.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,362 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,363,000 after purchasing an additional 292,062 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11,772.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,084,398 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,131,337 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $167,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,237 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Down 0.6%

Rollins stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.17 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.87.

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Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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