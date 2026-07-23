Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,300 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Rollins worth $45,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,669,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Rollins by 188.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,908,818 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $155,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,297,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,241 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 55.9% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,131,337 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $167,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11,772.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,084,398 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.07.

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More Rollins News

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Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The firm's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.97%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

See Also

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