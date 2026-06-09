Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,175 shares of the software giant's stock worth $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 949,901 shares of the software giant's stock worth $493,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 12,492 shares of the software giant's stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,332.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,746,017 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,262,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,645 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Arete Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $730.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.20.

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Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2%

Microsoft stock opened at $411.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $356.28 and a 52-week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. Microsoft's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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