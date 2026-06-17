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Rothschild Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • Rothschild Wealth LLC boosted its Apple stake by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, adding 6,418 shares to finish with 35,785 shares valued at about $9.73 million.
  • Apple continues to draw broad institutional interest, with hedge funds and other investors holding 67.73% of the stock overall, while several firms significantly increased their positions.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with analysts assigning Apple a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $314.59 despite some mixed near-term sentiment around AI execution.
  • Five stocks we like better than Apple.

Rothschild Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,785 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Rothschild Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rothschild Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas increased its holdings in Apple by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 462,845 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 7,643.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,441 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $611,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 77,859 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $21,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $299.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $195.07 and a one year high of $317.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.Apple's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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