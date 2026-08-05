Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,726 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 47,927 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Pentair worth $24,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $222,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,959 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,469 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,368 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,737,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Pentair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pentair’s latest quarterly results included adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus. The earnings beat may be supporting the stock, although the company’s outlook remains pressured. Pentair: A Tough Quarter For Investors

Pentair’s latest quarterly results included adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus. The earnings beat may be supporting the stock, although the company’s outlook remains pressured. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms—including Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Holzer, Bernstein Liebhard, and others—are soliciting investors for a securities class action filed in federal court. The notices are largely duplicative and do not represent separate new lawsuits or a finding of wrongdoing. Investors have until October 2, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Rosen Law Firm Class Action Notice

Multiple law firms—including Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Holzer, Bernstein Liebhard, and others—are soliciting investors for a securities class action filed in federal court. The notices are largely duplicative and do not represent separate new lawsuits or a finding of wrongdoing. Investors have until October 2, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit and related investigations allege that Pentair failed to disclose significant inventory destocking by channel partners in its Pool segment, which allegedly hurt sales and operating income. The claims cover investors who purchased securities between April 28 and July 14, 2026. The legal overhang adds risk of litigation costs, reputational damage, and further scrutiny of management disclosures. Holzer Pentair Investor Alert

The lawsuit and related investigations allege that Pentair failed to disclose significant inventory destocking by channel partners in its Pool segment, which allegedly hurt sales and operating income. The claims cover investors who purchased securities between April 28 and July 14, 2026. The legal overhang adds risk of litigation costs, reputational damage, and further scrutiny of management disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Reports also connect the stock selloff and investigation with the departure of Pentair’s chief financial officer. Revenue in the latest quarter declined 17% year over year, and third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.08 suggests continued near-term pressure. Pentair Pool Inventory Investigation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Pentair from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $113.95. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $932.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.24 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 16.24%.Pentair's revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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