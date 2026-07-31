Royal Bank of Canada Has $140.36 Million Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185,643 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 261,805 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.38% of Rocket Lab worth $140,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: New iQPS contract: Rocket Lab secured an agreement with Japan’s iQPS for three dedicated Electron launches to deploy synthetic-aperture radar satellites. It is iQPS’s third multi-launch Electron booking in less than a year, strengthening Rocket Lab’s launch backlog and supporting demand for its small-launch services. Rocket Lab Secures Multi-Launch Deal with iQPS for Three Dedicated Missions

Rocket Lab secured an agreement with Japan’s iQPS for three dedicated Electron launches to deploy synthetic-aperture radar satellites. It is iQPS’s third multi-launch Electron booking in less than a year, strengthening Rocket Lab’s launch backlog and supporting demand for its small-launch services. Positive Sentiment: Government and long-term growth catalysts: Investor attention is also focused on Rocket Lab’s record $266 million U.S. Space Force award for at least 12 missile-defense test missions, progress toward the Neutron rocket and potential analyst price-target upside. The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 63% year over year to about $200 million, exceeding estimates, indicating strong operating momentum. Should You Buy Rocket Lab Stock After It Just Won Its Largest Launch Contract in History?

Investor attention is also focused on Rocket Lab’s record $266 million U.S. Space Force award for at least 12 missile-defense test missions, progress toward the Neutron rocket and potential analyst price-target upside. The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 63% year over year to about $200 million, exceeding estimates, indicating strong operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Oversold rebound: Coverage characterized the recent move as a bounce after a sharp sell-off, with shares near technical support and oversold levels. This may attract short-term traders, but it does not by itself change Rocket Lab’s underlying earnings outlook.

Coverage characterized the recent move as a bounce after a sharp sell-off, with shares near technical support and oversold levels. This may attract short-term traders, but it does not by itself change Rocket Lab’s underlying earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and valuation concerns: Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin near 27%, while substantial spending on Neutron could keep near-term cash burn elevated. Government contract revenue will be recognized over multiple years rather than immediately offsetting development costs. Space sector repricing and Rocket Lab fundamentals

Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin near 27%, while substantial spending on Neutron could keep near-term cash burn elevated. Government contract revenue will be recognized over multiple years rather than immediately offsetting development costs. Negative Sentiment: Sector and insider-selling pressure: The repricing of high-growth aerospace stocks, including SpaceX, has reduced investor appetite for loss-making space companies. Separately, reported open-market insider activity showed 106 sales and no purchases over six months, including significant sales by executives, which may weigh on sentiment.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $9,502,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $5,433,901.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares in the company, valued at $148,450,023.54. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $64.68 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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