Royal Bank of Canada Has $251.37 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 317,074 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.46% of Dominion Energy worth $251,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,274,975,000 after buying an additional 940,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,503,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,848,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,633,253,000 after buying an additional 14,197,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,196,056,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

Key Headlines Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: New gas-fired generation could support future growth. Dominion plans to build a natural-gas power plant at its Mt. Storm facility in West Virginia. The project is intended to serve Virginia customers and the PJM grid, potentially helping meet rising electricity demand from data centers and supporting long-term rate-base growth. Dominion Energy to build new gas fired power plant at Mt. Storm

Dominion plans to build a natural-gas power plant at its Mt. Storm facility in West Virginia. The project is intended to serve Virginia customers and the PJM grid, potentially helping meet rising electricity demand from data centers and supporting long-term rate-base growth. Positive Sentiment: Dominion maintained its dividend. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share, payable September 20 to shareholders of record September 4. The payment represents an annualized yield of approximately 3.8% and marks the 394th consecutive dividend paid by Dominion or its predecessor, reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 66.75 Cents

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share, payable September 20 to shareholders of record September 4. The payment represents an annualized yield of approximately 3.8% and marks the 394th consecutive dividend paid by Dominion or its predecessor, reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Power-demand growth remains a key catalyst, but second-quarter results are still ahead. Analysts expect Dominion’s upcoming earnings to benefit from higher revenue expectations, approved rates and load growth, while operating costs could weigh on results. The company’s existing 2026 EPS guidance is $3.45-$3.69. Dominion Energy to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect Dominion’s upcoming earnings to benefit from higher revenue expectations, approved rates and load growth, while operating costs could weigh on results. The company’s existing 2026 EPS guidance is $3.45-$3.69. Negative Sentiment: The proposed NextEra Energy combination faces additional scrutiny. New review and criticism surrounding the merger could delay approval, raise execution risk or reduce the certainty of the roughly $67 billion transaction. Because the deal is central to Dominion’s strategic outlook, investors may be cautious until regulatory and community concerns are resolved. Dominion merger review draws new scrutiny

New review and criticism surrounding the merger could delay approval, raise execution risk or reduce the certainty of the roughly $67 billion transaction. Because the deal is central to Dominion’s strategic outlook, investors may be cautious until regulatory and community concerns are resolved. Negative Sentiment: Local opposition could complicate data-center-related expansion. Fairfax County residents challenged Dominion’s proposal tied to growing data-center demand, highlighting potential permitting, reliability and cost concerns. Resistance could slow load-growth projects or increase regulatory and infrastructure costs. Residents grill Dominion Energy over Fairfax County data center proposal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

See Also

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