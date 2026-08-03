Royal Bank of Canada Has $39.89 Million Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,164 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,971 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.48% of FirstCash worth $39,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,101 shares of the company's stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 70,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in FirstCash by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 794,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered FirstCash from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on FirstCash

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $204.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.53. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $235.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 9.42%.The business's revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. FirstCash's payout ratio is 19.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 6,835 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,539,447.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,594,692. This trade represents a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $2,284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 140,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,181,902.54. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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