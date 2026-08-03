Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,829 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,891 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of LPL Financial worth $47,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,493,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 27,955.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,141,019 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $407,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,616,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,625,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,294,869,000 after purchasing an additional 996,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,636,544 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $793,163,000 after buying an additional 702,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company's stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $353.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.15 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.45. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. LPL Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 23.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial's payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Key Headlines Impacting LPL Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting LPL Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year to $5.84, ahead of the $5.39 consensus, while revenue climbed 35.2% to $5.19 billion versus the $5.04 billion estimate. Net income reached $379 million, or $4.74 per diluted share. LPL Financial Q2 earnings and revenues beat estimates

Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year to $5.84, ahead of the $5.39 consensus, while revenue climbed 35.2% to $5.19 billion versus the $5.04 billion estimate. Net income reached $379 million, or $4.74 per diluted share. Positive Sentiment: Asset growth and recruiting momentum remained strong. Total client assets rose 34% year over year to $2.6 trillion, advisory assets increased 46% to $1.5 trillion, and organic net new assets totaled $23 billion. Recruited assets grew 35% to $25 billion, while management described the recruiting pipeline as a record and reported 97% asset retention. Why LPL Financial stock is up today

Total client assets rose 34% year over year to $2.6 trillion, advisory assets increased 46% to $1.5 trillion, and organic net new assets totaled $23 billion. Recruited assets grew 35% to $25 billion, while management described the recruiting pipeline as a record and reported 97% asset retention. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and analyst support improved. LPL resumed repurchases, buying back $309 million of stock in Q2 and planning approximately $300 million in Q3; its board also increased authorization by $2.5 billion. JPMorgan raised its target to $428 and KBW increased its target to $390, with both firms maintaining bullish ratings.

LPL resumed repurchases, buying back $309 million of stock in Q2 and planning approximately $300 million in Q3; its board also increased authorization by $2.5 billion. JPMorgan raised its target to $428 and KBW increased its target to $390, with both firms maintaining bullish ratings. Positive Sentiment: Commonwealth integration expectations improved. The Q4 2026 onboarding remains on track, expected asset retention is approximately 90%, and estimated run-rate EBITDA contribution increased from $410 million to $435 million. LPL shares and Commonwealth update

The Q4 2026 onboarding remains on track, expected asset retention is approximately 90%, and estimated run-rate EBITDA contribution increased from $410 million to $435 million. Neutral Sentiment: LPL declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14.

LPL declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. Negative Sentiment: Higher operating expenses remain a partial offset: core G&A increased 22% year over year to $519 million. In addition, reported data showed 18 insider sales and no insider purchases during the past six months, a potential sentiment headwind.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $464.00 to $383.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $394.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $374.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $406.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,962,990. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

Further Reading

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