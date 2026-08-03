Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 295,829 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 685.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,001 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 295,829 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Strategy worth $42,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock opened at $93.28 on Monday. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $414.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($24.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($22.26). Strategy had a negative net margin of 6,102.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $32.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Strategy from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

More Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings increased to approximately 843,775 BTC, up about 25% year to date. The company also reported a $3.75 billion U.S. dollar reserve, intended to cover more than two years of preferred dividends and interest, reducing the risk of forced Bitcoin sales. Strategy posts Q2 loss and reserve details

Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings increased to approximately 843,775 BTC, up about 25% year to date. The company also reported a $3.75 billion U.S. dollar reserve, intended to cover more than two years of preferred dividends and interest, reducing the risk of forced Bitcoin sales. Positive Sentiment: The reported $8.22 billion loss was driven primarily by an $8.32 billion unrealized Bitcoin fair-value loss, making it largely noncash. Revenue rose 6.9% year over year to about $122.4 million, while subscription-services revenue reportedly grew sharply. BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $250 price target, reflecting optimism about Bitcoin-per-share growth and Strategy’s treasury model. Strategy financials

The reported $8.22 billion loss was driven primarily by an $8.32 billion unrealized Bitcoin fair-value loss, making it largely noncash. Revenue rose 6.9% year over year to about $122.4 million, while subscription-services revenue reportedly grew sharply. BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $250 price target, reflecting optimism about Bitcoin-per-share growth and Strategy’s treasury model. Neutral Sentiment: Management has authorized a $1 billion repurchase program for STRC preferred shares and bought back approximately $25 million at a discount. The move could support STRC’s price and preserve access to capital, but it diverts funds from additional Bitcoin purchases.

Management has authorized a $1 billion repurchase program for STRC preferred shares and bought back approximately $25 million at a discount. The move could support STRC’s price and preserve access to capital, but it diverts funds from additional Bitcoin purchases. Negative Sentiment: Michael Saylor indicated that Strategy could sell Bitcoin to support STRC if necessary. That possibility, combined with roughly $14.4 billion of preferred equity and investor criticism that the financing structure prioritizes preferred holders over MSTR common shareholders, heightened concerns about dilution, liquidity and downside exposure. Saylor discusses potential Bitcoin sales

Michael Saylor indicated that Strategy could sell Bitcoin to support STRC if necessary. That possibility, combined with roughly $14.4 billion of preferred equity and investor criticism that the financing structure prioritizes preferred holders over MSTR common shareholders, heightened concerns about dilution, liquidity and downside exposure. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s retreat below approximately $64,000 pressured MSTR and other crypto-related stocks, reinforcing concerns that further cryptocurrency declines could produce additional accounting losses and weaken the value of Strategy’s Bitcoin-backed financing strategy. Crypto-linked stocks sell off

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $192,036.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,797,422.88. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $43,839.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,388,122.56. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and have sold 181,422 shares worth $23,144,128. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

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