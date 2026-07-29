Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,493 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 20,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.45% of Seagate Technology worth $397,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of STX stock opened at $747.30 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $894.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.61. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $898.52.

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More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Seagate reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $5.71, above the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.63 billion versus expectations of approximately $3.50 billion. Revenue increased roughly 49% year over year, and GAAP net income rose to $1.29 billion from $488 million a year earlier. Seagate fiscal fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2026 results

Seagate reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $5.71, above the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.63 billion versus expectations of approximately $3.50 billion. Revenue increased roughly 49% year over year, and GAAP net income rose to $1.29 billion from $488 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Outlook comfortably topped Wall Street forecasts. For fiscal first-quarter 2027, management projected revenue of $4.0 billion to $4.2 billion and EPS of $7.10 to $7.50, compared with consensus estimates of $3.7 billion and $5.63, respectively. The guidance points to continued pricing strength and robust data-center demand. Seagate upbeat-quarter forecast

For fiscal first-quarter 2027, management projected revenue of $4.0 billion to $4.2 billion and EPS of $7.10 to $7.50, compared with consensus estimates of $3.7 billion and $5.63, respectively. The guidance points to continued pricing strength and robust data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: AI-related storage demand remains the key catalyst. Seagate cited rapid AI infrastructure expansion and strong demand for mass-capacity nearline drives. Its HAMR-based Mozaic technology enables higher storage density without requiring entirely new manufacturing lines. The company also reported fiscal 2026 revenue growth of 34% and record free cash flow of $3.1 billion. Seagate AI-driven storage demand forecast

Seagate cited rapid AI infrastructure expansion and strong demand for mass-capacity nearline drives. Its HAMR-based Mozaic technology enables higher storage density without requiring entirely new manufacturing lines. The company also reported fiscal 2026 revenue growth of 34% and record free cash flow of $3.1 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Expectations and valuation remain elevated. STX had already more than doubled during the year, and its recent rally had outpaced some of management’s previous guidance. That raises the risk that investors will demand further upside surprises despite the strong report.

STX had already more than doubled during the year, and its recent rally had outpaced some of management’s previous guidance. That raises the risk that investors will demand further upside surprises despite the strong report. Negative Sentiment: Sector volatility and external risks persist. The stock had recently pulled back alongside other AI, memory and hardware shares amid tariff concerns and broader profit-taking. Seagate also carries substantial leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio above 3, which could amplify volatility if data-center spending slows.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,724,943.40. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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