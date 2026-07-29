Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,219,665 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,768,089 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,219,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.79% of Amphenol worth $1,234,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 42.7% in the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 150,010 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 44,876 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 132.7% during the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 45,599 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

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