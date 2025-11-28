Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,261 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $75,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Get RCL alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $266.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is 26.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Caribbean Cruises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn't on the list.

While Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here