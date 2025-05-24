RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in RTX were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,745,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company's stock worth $1,216,063,000 after buying an additional 3,164,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of RTX by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company's stock worth $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $216,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of RTX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company's stock worth $1,175,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.3%

RTX stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $138.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.82.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

