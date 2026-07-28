RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,655 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 155,189 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of RTX worth $186,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of RTX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 148,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 460,015 shares of the company's stock worth $88,737,000 after purchasing an additional 184,751 shares in the last quarter. Family Manage LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 449.9% during the first quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 191.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded RTX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on RTX in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $218.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $150.61 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.89 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.41%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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