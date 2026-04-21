RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,360 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in RTX were worth $66,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in RTX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of RTX opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.63 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $200.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here