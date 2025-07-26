Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,276 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,548 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Rubrik worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. Analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rubrik news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $774,413.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at $85,788.08. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 431,052 shares in the company, valued at $37,057,540.44. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,233,015 shares of company stock valued at $110,293,527 over the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rubrik from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.38.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

