Ruffer LLP Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 698,969 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ruffer LLP's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP's holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 302.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.48.

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About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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