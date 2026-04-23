Ruffer LLP Invests $2.48 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $204.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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