Ruffer LLP Invests $2.89 Million in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.07% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

Get HASI alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:HASI opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company's 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 46.08% and a return on equity of 12.06%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Insider Activity at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $5,272,433.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $355,031.50. This represents a 93.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital wasn't on the list.

While HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here