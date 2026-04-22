Ruffer LLP Sells 1,149,975 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Ruffer LLP lowered its position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,660 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after selling 1,149,975 shares during the quarter. Barrick Mining makes up about 1.3% of Ruffer LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ruffer LLP's holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $28,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Barrick Mining alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in B. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 35.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,846,588 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $3,340,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921,219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Barrick Mining by 316.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $601,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891,886 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $211,263,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $172,230,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Barrick Mining by 664.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,013,464 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $295,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Barrick Mining Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of Barrick Mining stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Barrick Mining's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Barrick Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrick Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Barrick Mining from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Barrick Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on B

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Barrick Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Barrick Mining wasn't on the list.

While Barrick Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here