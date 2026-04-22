Ruffer LLP Takes $3.64 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,694 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 50.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in General Motors by 18.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Down 1.8%

GM stock opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm's revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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