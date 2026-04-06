Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 57.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Williams-Sonoma News

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams-Sonoma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward-quarter and full‑year earnings estimates (FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029) and lifted several quarterly EPS forecasts, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting a higher earnings trajectory for WSM. This upgrade cycle is a primary bullish catalyst for the stock. Zacks estimate revisions (summary)

Zacks Research raised multiple forward-quarter and full‑year earnings estimates (FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029) and lifted several quarterly EPS forecasts, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting a higher earnings trajectory for WSM. This upgrade cycle is a primary bullish catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ new long‑range FY2028 ($10.25) and FY2029 ($11.42) EPS projections provide a clearer multi‑year growth view; these raise expectations but also increase dependence on execution against elevated targets. (This item mainly adjusts valuation models rather than creating an immediate directional shock.)

Zacks’ new long‑range FY2028 ($10.25) and FY2029 ($11.42) EPS projections provide a clearer multi‑year growth view; these raise expectations but also increase dependence on execution against elevated targets. (This item mainly adjusts valuation models rather than creating an immediate directional shock.) Negative Sentiment: Some near‑term quarter estimates were trimmed (small cuts to Q1 and Q2 FY2027 EPS), indicating limited short‑term demand/seasonality concerns that could weigh on next quarter’s results if trends persist.

Some near‑term quarter estimates were trimmed (small cuts to Q1 and Q2 FY2027 EPS), indicating limited short‑term demand/seasonality concerns that could weigh on next quarter’s results if trends persist. Negative Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance feature questions whether WSM remains attractively valued after multi‑year share‑price gains — a story investor readers often interpret as a reminder of stretched valuation and profit‑taking risk. That narrative can amplify selling pressure if investors focus on rich multiples and the stock’s run. Is Williams Sonoma (WSM) Still Attractive After Strong Multi Year Share Price Gains

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $180.21 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $197.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.94%.The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $209.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 32,684 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $5,904,037.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,166,688.32. The trade was a 48.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total value of $7,258,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 806,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 88,451 shares of company stock worth $16,980,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

See Also

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