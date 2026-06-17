Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,285 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Adobe worth $333,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock valued at $7,277,941,000 after buying an additional 352,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,678 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,027,170,000 after acquiring an additional 414,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,228,503 shares of the software company's stock worth $2,179,914,000 after acquiring an additional 611,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.16.

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Adobe Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $196.90 and a one year high of $399.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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