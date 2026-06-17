Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843,963 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 364,506 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $296,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,730,312.97. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 40,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5%

CSCO opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $471.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.90.

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Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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