RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 6,510 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP's holdings in American Tower were worth $35,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

American Tower Trading Down 0.1%

AMT stock opened at $193.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.67%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here