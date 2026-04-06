Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 871 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the sale, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Arete Research raised shares of Salesforce to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.21.

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Salesforce Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:CRM opened at $187.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.57 and a 12-month high of $296.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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