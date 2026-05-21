Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lowered its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,563 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 30,025 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.1% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Salesforce were worth $75,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $274.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $180.23 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $287.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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