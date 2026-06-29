Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,970 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $47,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 39.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,681 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 54,137 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Wealth LLC. lifted its position in Salesforce by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 5,415 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.61.

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Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $158.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.32 and a fifty-two week high of $276.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $175.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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