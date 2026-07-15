Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,101 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 37,656 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $79,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.29.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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