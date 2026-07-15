Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 35,067 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,868 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $41,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,701 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 565,171 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $92,004,000 after buying an additional 112,118 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $300.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $301.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $255.16 and its 200 day moving average is $226.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The firm's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 31.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered Valero Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.06.

View Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Valero Energy to $302 from $259, while Raymond James lifted its target to $340 and reiterated a strong-buy view, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook.

Citigroup raised its price target on Valero Energy to $302 from $259, while Raymond James lifted its target to $340 and reiterated a strong-buy view, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Valero saw unusually large call option buying, with 13,172 contracts traded versus an average of 8,412, suggesting traders are positioning for further upside.

Valero saw unusually large call option buying, with 13,172 contracts traded versus an average of 8,412, suggesting traders are positioning for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Articles citing renewed Middle East tensions and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz point to higher gasoline and refined-product prices, which can support Valero’s refining margins and earnings.

Articles citing renewed Middle East tensions and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz point to higher gasoline and refined-product prices, which can support Valero’s refining margins and earnings. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted Valero’s strong stock performance over the past year and year to date, reinforcing momentum-driven interest from investors.

Recent coverage also highlighted Valero’s strong stock performance over the past year and year to date, reinforcing momentum-driven interest from investors. Neutral Sentiment: Valero was mentioned in broader market commentary about energy stocks benefiting from higher U.S. gas prices, but this was not a company-specific development.

Valero was mentioned in broader market commentary about energy stocks benefiting from higher U.S. gas prices, but this was not a company-specific development. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks note said Valero has outperformed the market recently, but it was more of a performance recap than a new fundamental catalyst.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

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