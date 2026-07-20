Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,487 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,124 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $2,370,056 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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