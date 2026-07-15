Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $43.01 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,568 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $43,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,396 shares of the company's stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cogent Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:GE opened at $353.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $254.66 and a 1-year high of $382.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50-day moving average price is $333.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.78.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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